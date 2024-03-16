Family pay tribute to Derbyshire woman who ‘could brighten up even the darkest of days’

At the scene, Christine was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. In the early hours of Friday 23 February, the 21-year-old died.
Christine’s family have issued the following tribute: “ Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything. Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art.“She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days. “Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.
Kain Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, was charged with murder and, on Friday 15 March, appeared via video link at Derby Crown Court and pleaded not guilty. He has been remanded in prison custody and will stand trial on 29 July.