Family pay tribute to Derbyshire woman who ‘could brighten up even the darkest of days’

Christine’s family have issued the following tribute: “ Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything. Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art.“She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days. “Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.