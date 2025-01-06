Derbyshire man urinated in police car with “hands behind his back”, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire man and “prolific robber” urinated in a police car with his “hands behind his back” after hurling racist abuse at a shopkeeper, a court heard.

Dronfield man Adam Rotherforth had been arrested following an incident at his flat and in the shop directly below it on November 30. Derby Crown Court heard how the shopkeeper had intervened after overhearing a row between the defendant and his daughter upstairs.

After using “racially-abuse language” towards the shopkeeper and “shoving” him, Rotherford was detained by police. He then urinated inside a police car which, the court heard, he “managed to do with his hands behind his back”.

After being ejected from the vehicle the defendant then continued to urinate against the exterior of the car. The court heard Rotherforth, 36, had a “terrible” previous record – having served two long prison sentences for robbery.

Adam Rotherforth was jailed for two months at Derby Crown Court

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Rotherford he was a “prolific robber” and a “persistent offender”, although prior to November 30 he had not been in trouble since 2018.

Rotherford, who had been remanded into custody at HMP Nottingham since the day of the incident, was jailed for two months. The defendant, of Langdale Drive, Dronfield, admitted assault with actual bodily harm and religiously aggravated common assault.