Derbyshire man threatened to stab and kill his girlfriend if sent back to prison

A Derbyshire man who threatened to stab and kill a woman if he was sent back to prison has been jailed after seriously assaulting her, a court has heard.

Keiron Eaton slapped, punched and headbutted his former partner in her own home in Nottingham, on May 11, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Recorder Simon Ash KC told him he accepted the basis of Eaton’s guilty plea to causing actual bodily harm but said he started the violence and his victim only hit back in self-defence.

Although he didn’t brandish a weapon the judge said his comments weren’t empty threats and were “clearly intended to prevent her from reporting him.”

Recorder Ash said it was a “spontaneous and sustained” assault which left Eaton’s victim with a black eye and a sprained wrist and shoulder.

A month later she was still suffering from headaches and pain and the incident stopped her sleeping.

The judge said Eaton, aged 39, was also under the influence of alcohol when he damaged some of her belongings, including a mobile phone and a mirror.

The offences were aggravated by Eaton’s previous convictions for violence, including assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and stalking, against a previous partner in 2019.

He said Eaton attended four courses designed to tackle domestic abuse before committing the new offences.

On Tuesday the court heard he showed some remorse. He has an ongoing problem with alcohol but stays out of trouble when sober.

Eaton, of Red Lion Square, Heanor, admitted threatening behaviour, criminal damage, and assault causing actual bodily harm, on the day of his trial.

Because of this the judge was only able to give him just over ten per cent credit for his guilty plea, reducing the jail sentence to 12 months.

“You pose a high risk of causing serious harm to others,” Recorder Ash told him.

“There's a poor history of compliance with court orders and no realistic prospect of rehabilitation at this stage.”

A five-year restraining order, banning Eaton from contacting the woman or going within 100 metres of any property she lives at, was also made.