Derbyshire man handed suspended jail term for hurling coffee cup at Nigel Farage
Josh Greally, 28, hurled the object at Clacton MP Mr Farage as he made a speech from an election campaign bus on 11 June. During the attack, in Barnsley town centre on 11 June, the defendant could be seen throwing objects from a building site next to the vehicle.
Mr Farage was in the South Yorkshire town campaigning ahead of the General Election at the time of the offence.
The MP has since taken to Twitter, describing the incident as “dangerous, provocative” and “violent", adding: "Today he's been given a suspended prison sentence. He will not serve any custodial time at all."
Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, was handed six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.