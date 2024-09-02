Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire man has been handed a suspended sentence for throwing a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Josh Greally, 28, hurled the object at Clacton MP Mr Farage as he made a speech from an election campaign bus on 11 June. During the attack, in Barnsley town centre on 11 June, the defendant could be seen throwing objects from a building site next to the vehicle.

Mr Farage was in the South Yorkshire town campaigning ahead of the General Election at the time of the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Farage was in the South Yorkshire town campaigning ahead of the General Election at the time of the offence.

The MP has since taken to Twitter, describing the incident as “dangerous, provocative” and “violent", adding: "Today he's been given a suspended prison sentence. He will not serve any custodial time at all."

Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, was handed six weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.