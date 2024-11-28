Derbyshire man charged with several offences and remanded into custody – including attempted rape and sexual assault
A Derbyshire man was remanded into custody after being charged with a series of offences – including attempted rape and sexual assault.
Derbyshire Police received reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by a man in Portland Street, Derby on November 18.
A force spokesperson said: “Ivan Godla has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, exposure and robbery.
“The 23-year-old, of Leacroft Road, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 25 – where the matter was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.”