Derbyshire man charged with several offences and remanded into custody – including attempted rape and sexual assault

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

A Derbyshire man was remanded into custody after being charged with a series of offences – including attempted rape and sexual assault.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by a man in Portland Street, Derby on November 18.

A force spokesperson said: “Ivan Godla has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, exposure and robbery.

“The 23-year-old, of Leacroft Road, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 25 – where the matter was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.”

