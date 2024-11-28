Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Richard Saxton, 68, of Red Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Samuel Allsop, 28, of Grammer Street, Denby Village, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 66 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £264 fine, £106 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Brownday, 40, of Mulberry Grove, Shirland, Alfreton: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Wandile Ngcobo, 24, of Gimson Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 34 weeks.

Jack Eyre, 27, of The Mews, Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Terrence Miller, 47, of South Street North, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 extra hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Wallwork, 22, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £272 court costs.

Luke Heeley, 38, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended 12 months, handed £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Harriet Haslam, 36, of Brockley Lane, Tideswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine.

Muhammad Fayyaz, 48, of Blackmore Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed six-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Johnson, 41, of Scarsdale Avenue, Allestree: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine.

Abbie Martin, 27, of Coronation Crescent, Alvaston: Guilty of depositing controlled waste without the authority of a current environmental permit. Handed £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £348.20 court costs.

Kyle Simpson, 37, of Shirland Court, Shelton lock, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £100 fine.

James Stevenson, 37, of London Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erik Gabor, 19, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and with no insurance. Case adjourned.

Shareen Kalim, 39, of Willow Croft, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 45 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Thomas Kamau, 44, of Shannon Square, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 61 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £103 fine, £41 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Marius Montvydas, 36, of Baker Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 145 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Calladine, 37, of Friar Gate, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Robert Smith, 43, of Alma Street, Melbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.