Derbyshire dating scam victims report over 700 incidents during last five years, figures show

Over 700 incidents of romance fraud were made in Derbyshire to Action Fraud during the last five years, figures show.

Data from the UK national reporting centre shows this equates to around three reports per week on average in the Derbyshire Constabulary area. Derbyshire was the source of 129 reports of dating fraud sent to Action Fraud in 2020.

However the number surged in 2021 as a result of lockdown as online-only relationships became more commonplace, rising to 161. That number fell to 142 the year after – with 147 reports sent in 2023. Last year, Action Fraud were made aware of a scam 143 times – suggesting that cases in Derbyshire have plateaued.

However, under-reporting is an ongoing concern, say Action Fraud, and the true damage done by scammers preying on those looking for relationships could be even worse. Overall, Action Fraud were 11 per cent more likely to hear from a Derbyshire-based victim in 2024 than they were in 2020.

Predatory dating scammers may have cost the UK public more than £400m in financial loss across just five years according to Action Fraud reports. Data gathered by Action Fraud Claims Advice indicates that nearly 40,000 crime reports were submitted between January 2020 and December 2024 across the UK.

Based on national reports, the financial damage caused by romance fraud is estimated to be a massive £409,749,344 - though the true cost could be much higher. And data shows no group can be considered safe from romance scams. Where the victim’s gender was recorded, 17,956 (51 per cent) identified themselves as female, and 17,032 (49 per cent) identified as male.

While a victim was more likely to be middle-aged, with 50-59 year-olds scammed on 7,393 occasions, followed by 40-49 year-olds who reported 6,445 crimes, every age group was represented in the figures. This includes 73 victims aged between 90 and 99 and even one victim understood to be at least 100 years old. Shockingly, 53 victims were aged up to nine years old and a further 1,472 were under the age of 20.

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said romance fraudsters were “experts at deception”. She added: “They have a way of saying exactly what victims need to hear while isolating them from people who are usually a source of support. Scams can and do happen to people, regardless of their age, background or anything else. However it is never the victim’s fault.”

The force has issued the following advice to avoid falling prey:

- Secure your social media – fraudsters will do their research before they contact you to gather information on how they can become a “perfect match”. Think about what personal information is revealed on your social media. Take the time to consider your privacy settings on various social media platforms

- Talk to your friends and family – share experiences on new relationships. Fraudsters will often isolate a victim and rely on secrecy so speaking to someone else can help highlight any concerns

- Reverse image searches – Doing a reverse image search online can help to spot fake images and fake profiles using other people’s images

- Identity theft - be mindful of what information you are sharing during conversations. Criminals are experts at extracting personal information to commit identity fraud and obtain goods or services by deception

- Look out for friends and family - If friends or family become secretive about their online relationships or get defensive when you ask why they haven’t met in person, they could be a victim of a romance scam.

Remember, regardless of how long you have been speaking to someone online or how much you think you know and trust them, if you have not met them in person or only a few times its important you do not:

- Send them any money

- Allow them access to your bank account

- Transfer money on their behalf

- Take out a loan or other forms of finance

- Purchase goods in the belief they will pay you back

- Provide copies of your personal documents such as a passport, driving licence or other identifying documents

- Invest your own money on their advice

- Purchase gift cards and send codes such as Amazon, iTunes and Apple

- Agree to receive and or send parcels on their

Anyone who has been a victim romance fraud can get in touch with Victim Support for free, confidential support via its 24/7 support line on 08 08 16 89 111 or its live chat service