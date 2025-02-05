Chesterfield woman left XL Bully’s “severe” ear disease untreated, court hears

By Courtsdesk
Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
A Chesterfield woman who left her XL Bully dog’s “severe” ear disease untreated has been handed a community order by a judge.

Rebecca Reynolds’ pooch Rocco was discovered in a poor condition in August last year, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard. The defendant, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and failing to ensure animal welfare.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Derbyshire driver who concealed epilepsy from DVLA hit pedestrians li...

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe handed 27-year-old Reynolds a six-month drug rehabilitation treatment requirement and a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also ordered to pay a £50 fine and £85 court costs.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice