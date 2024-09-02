Chesterfield woman left doorman and passer-by with facial injuries during club fracas, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield woman left a nightclub doorman and a passer-by with facial injuries when she hurled a beer bottle during a row at a town night spot.

Keira Kendall, 20, threw the bottle while arguing with a man at The Association on Corporation Street in the early hours of February 25, 2023.

Derby Crown Court heard a doorman was hit in the face with shards of glass as the bottle shattered when he tried to intervene.

However a woman who was passing the nightclub was also struck to the face with flying shards during the fracas.

A prosecutor said the doorman had since quit bouncing work and his facial scarring had affected his confidence, while Kendall’s female victim sustained a one-inch cut underneath her eye and visible scarring now made her self-conscious.

The court heard Kendall was under supervision at the time, having had a 24-week jail term suspended for 12 months in November 2022 for a “similar” offence of wounding.

Kendall’s barrister said she had suffered with mental health problems as a victim of domestic violence at the time of the offence in February last year.

The defendant, of Coniston Road, Newbold, admitted wounding and breaching a suspended sentence.

Judge James Carter handed Kendall a 30-week jailed term suspended for 18 months, noting that she had completed all the work required of her by probation in her previous order.

The judge also acknowledged the defendant’s “vulnerabilities” in the custodial environment and that she showed a good prospect of rehabilitation.

Kendall was handed a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement with 205 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £700 each compensation to her victims and fined £150.