Chesterfield mum-of-four homeless this Christmas after fire rips through house

A Chesterfield mum who saved for six years to renovate her council house with new flooring, plastering and furniture has been left homeless after a fire ripped through it, destroying everything.

Mandy Donnelly 48, was forced to flee her home of six years on St Augustine’s Mount with six other members of her family including her 11-week old twin grandchildren as flames engulfed its kitchen on Friday last week (November 29).

The mother-of-four had left a baby bag containing baby clothes, toys and bottles on the electric hob and suspects her autistic six-year-old grandson Noah had turned two of the rings on while she was distracted.

As members of the family congregated in the living room a burning smell led Mandy back to the kitchen where she saw smoke billowing from the bag on the hob – moments later something “exploded” inside it within seconds the kitchen was engulfed in fire.

Mandy, third right with daughter Chloe, left, twin babies granddaughters Hope and Olivia, Noah, daughter Mia, second right, and Mia's partner Oscar, right

Mandy said: “I noticed straight away the two rings were turned to number six. As I went to grab the basket it just went up so quick – the flames just came from nowhere.

"In that split second I thought, you can’t throw water on it, it’s electrical. I thought about getting a damp towel and throwing that over it but I knew within these split seconds it was too big, it was too quick. I think something exploded in the bag.

"Straight away I ran into the living room shouting for everyone to get out the house.” As the family assembled outside they watched as the house burned and the fire service arrived within seven minutes of being called.

Grandmother-of-seven Mandy added: “It was such a traumatic experience because I’d only just saved up for six years and redone the whole of the downstairs. I had it re-plastered and painted, new flooring, furniture, new cupboard doors and worktop in the kitchen. I spent everything I had.”

Mandy Donnolley with daughter Chloe and grandson Noah

After the fire was put out a firefighter told Mandy the smoke had caused dangerously-high levels of carbon monoxide, meaning the family were unable to return.

Commenting in the aftermath of the blaze Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service emphasised the importance of keeping hobs clear at all times, adding “as you can see, it can have devastating effects”.

The disastrous blaze gutted the house, destroying furniture, electrical goods, clothes and the Christmas presents Mandy had bought for her family. Mandy has since been re-homed by Chesterfield Borough Council at a hostel while her autistic daughter Mia, 18, stays with Mandy’s oldest child Chloe, 25.

She has now been allocated a one-bedroom flat available next week so that she and Mia can be together until their home is once again habitable.

Smoke damage in an upstairs room

Mandy said: “It’s a house I’ve built up for years, it’s my home. It was starting to get there so this so hard to get my head around.”

Catastrophically, Mandy was not insured at the time, having had a disagreement with her provider when she was charged twice in the same month for her premium.

Speaking about the prospect of Christmas, Mandy said: “Up until now I’ve not sat and thought, it’s less than three weeks until Christmas. It’s not having a tree up .

Mandy Donnelly with daughter MIa

"We’re normally so close as a family and make it such a special occasion. But I just feel at the same time, I’m so lucky because we all got out alive and I shouldn’t be moaning about these things.”

An online fundraising campaign to help Mandy replace what she has lost has been started by friend of the family Jessica Straw. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so HERE.

Commenting on the fire, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue group manager David Diggins said: “Luckily on this occasion everyone was out of the property in time – however it emphasises the importance of staying safe in the kitchen. The hob is one of the most dangerous household appliances.

"It’s important to ensure the area is kept clear at all times in case it’s accidentally left on or turned on because, as you can see, it can have devastating effects. The Christmas and New Year period brings with it lots of food and gifts – much of which is highly flammable. Please be vigilant over the holidays, especially with little ones.”

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Following the fire at her property we have provided Mandy with somewhere to stay while repairs are being carried out at her home.

"Repair works are already being carried out to allow her to return to her home as soon as possible. In the meantime we will continue to support Mandy and keep her informed of progress.”