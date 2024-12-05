Christmas lover won't remove unauthorised balcony - adorned with a riot of festive cheer - without court action

A rebellious Christmas lover whose unauthorised balcony extension is adorned with a riot of festive cheer each year says only court action from Chesterfield Borough Council planners will force him to remove it.

Mark Strong’s rogue balcony – extended by around a metre without planning permission nearly a decade ago – draws gasps of delight from passers-by each Christmas, scooping "best Christmas decorations" award in 2021 and 2022.

This year he has supplemented the display – worth thousands – by replacing Father Christmas and his reindeer and the large standalone star with updated versions and new guttering lights. The Strong family amasses the collection throughout the year by scouring websites for offers.

Mark, 55, said: “We just like adding to it for the community – we’re not far from a school and kids love it.” However council calls to remove the balcony – which protrudes onto it’s land – remain ongoing.

The decking extension was built by Mark, his brother Jason, grandson Bradley and dad, Philip, around 2015 to allow doors from a summerhouse at the rear of the family home on Lilac Street, Hollingwood, to be opened fully.

Mark says the balcony was one of the last additions dad Phillip made to the house before he passed away last year – and Mark is determined not to remove it unless faced with court action.

He said: "It’s been here donkey’s years – it’s a lot of hassle and this has been going on for a long time but we’ll keep it for as long as we can. If we do get threatened with court I guess we’ll have to take it down.”

As the balcony has been in place for nearly a decade it could be saved under the four-year planning rule, which allows unlawful developments in place without planning permission for at least four years to received authorisation.

Mark added: “It’s over a year now since we were supposed to have taken it down so we’ll hang onto it as long as we can.”

Chesterfield Borough Council said the structure extends beyond the rear boundary of the garden above land owned by the council and land beneath the balcony has been cleared and planted with shrubs without the council’s permission. It added it was an encroachment onto council owned land and trespass onto public open space which the council has a duty to protect.