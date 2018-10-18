Costa Coffee shop plans lodged for Clay Cross

A planning application has been submitted for a Costa Coffee shop and drive-thru in Clay Cross.

The facility has been earmarked for the former Biwater site on Brassington Street.

It comes after a new McDonald’s recently opened in the area.

The planning documents state: “This application for a Costa Coffee Shop with drive-thru facility is submitted as a full application that will be sited adjacent to the approved McDonald’s.

“It will be served off the existing access arrangement off Derby Road and is a logical fit in this location.

“This development will act as an anchor retailer that will attract footfall and contribute to enhancing the vitality of the wider Clay Cross redevelopment.

“Access to the site will be provided for the main modes of traffic including bus, car, cycle and pedestrian, with good access permeability through and around the site. Footpaths and gradients have been designed to provide inclusive access for all.”

Parking will be on site including two disabled spaces.

