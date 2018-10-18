CCTV appeal for two women involved in a Chesterfield purse theft

Do you recognise these two women? Derbyshire Police would like to speak to them about an alleged purse theft in Chesterfield town centre.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 11 at around 1.30pm on Stephenson’s Place.

An 82-year-old woman was stopped by a two women posing as a charity workers. It was reported that whilst one distracted her, the other woman took the victim’s purse from within her handbag.

The two women then ran off towards Church Walk.

If you recognise either of the women pictured, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000488783 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Michael Smith, in any correspondence.

You can call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.