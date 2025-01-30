Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-mile fence is set to be installed on Derbyshire moorland as part of a huge re-wilding project.

The National Trust wants to enclose more than 4,000 acres of moorland in the Upper Derwent Valley, to the east and north of Derwent and Howden reservoirs.

The aim is to keep out sheep to allow a bigger mix of plants to grow.

The area is popular with hikers, runners and mountain bikers. The National Trust says there will be a way to cross the fence every 50 yards.

John Harker, of Peak and Northern Footpath Society, has raised concerns over plans for a nine-mile National Trust fence over Derwent and Howden moors near Sheffield.

The project is set to start in August and last up to three years.

Concerns about whether it will work and its impact on the environment have been raised by a ramblers’ group.

John Harker, of Peak and Northern Footpath Society, said: “PNFS is concerned that no public paths are interfered with and that where obvious desire lines will be fenced across, that user friendly structures allow for easy access for all capable of getting up into that remote area.

“However, that still doesn't address the issue of having fencing in a wild and remote environment where walkers seek the absence of so-called 'civilisation', if only for a few hours.

“Regeneration of the damage done to the moorland, by the human race, is to be commended. However, it's a high price to pay, and without it being part of a national rewilding and regeneration strategy, which this government is not providing, it's questionable how effective it's going to be long term.”

A National Trust spokesperson said the fence would be 4ft high and designed to blend into the landscape.

They added: “It will enable smaller animals to pass through whilst preventing sheep crossing from neighbouring land. This will allow us to carefully manage the amount of grazing that takes place on areas of land we are working to protect peatlands or establish trees. We also intend to ensure access for people is maintained and that crossing points are installed at regular intervals.

“To support our restoration efforts, we are exploring opportunities to introduce cattle to the land. However, we are still at the early stages of the project and this will be discussed as the plan develops.”

In a letter publicising the plan, NT countryside manager Kati Jones said it was a vital step in efforts to support conservation, landscape management and ecological restoration.

She added: “This fencing will help us to manage grazing in a way that will support our work to restore peatland and establish clough woodland across nearly 2,500 hectares (5,700 acres) of land in our care.

“It will support a transition to grazing with cattle which help to create the conditions needed for a mix of plants to establish and grow.”