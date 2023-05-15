Concerns grow for safety of missing Derbyshire teen

Lucas, 14, was last seen at his home address in Ilkeston at 5.15pm on Sunday, May 14.

He is described as being between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Lonsdale hoody, jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help officers trace Lucas is urged to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen Lucas, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 1011 of 14 May:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101