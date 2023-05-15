Concerns grow for safety of missing Derbyshire teen
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing Derbyshire teenager amid concerns for his welfare.
Lucas, 14, was last seen at his home address in Ilkeston at 5.15pm on Sunday, May 14.
He is described as being between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Lonsdale hoody, jeans and dark trainers with white soles.
Anyone who has seen Lucas, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 1011 of 14 May:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.