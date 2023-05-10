Concerns grow for missing Derbyshire teen known to frequent Chesterfield town centre
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing teen known to visit Chesterfield town centre.
Tegan was last seen in the Renishaw area at 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 9.
The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 5ins tall and has black hair, is known to visit the Chesterfield town centre area.
Officers are concerned for her welfare, and anyone who has seen Tegan is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1244-090523:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.