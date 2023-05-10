News you can trust since 1855
Concerns grow for missing Derbyshire teen known to frequent Chesterfield town centre

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing teen known to visit Chesterfield town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

Tegan was last seen in the Renishaw area at 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 9.

The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 5ins tall and has black hair, is known to visit the Chesterfield town centre area.

READ THIS: Appeal for witnesses and footage as man taken to hospital after assault in Derbyshire town

Tegan has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.
Officers are concerned for her welfare, and anyone who has seen Tegan is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1244-090523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

