Concerns grow for missing Derbyshire teen known to frequent Chesterfield town centre

Tegan was last seen in the Renishaw area at 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 9.

The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 5ins tall and has black hair, is known to visit the Chesterfield town centre area.

Tegan has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Officers are concerned for her welfare, and anyone who has seen Tegan is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1244-090523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101