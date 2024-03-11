Climber airlifted to hospital after 10m horror fall as 'safety gear fails' at Peak District beauty spot

An injured climber was airlifted to hospital after a mountain rescue team were deployed to the scene of an incident.
On Friday, March 8, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident at Millstone Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A climber on Dextrous Hare E3 (5c) suffered a 10 metre fall when he slipped and his protection failed.

“After a primary survey by a team member, the climber was found to be suffering from lower spine and upper pelvic pain. He was given pain relief before being immobilised in a vacuum mattress, with a pelvic binder in place for the potential pelvic injuries.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital after their fall. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue TeamThe casualty was airlifted to hospital after their fall. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
The casualty was airlifted to hospital after their fall. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

“After being placed on the team stretcher, he was moved hand over hand to the top of the crag and then handed over the the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, for transfer to the trauma unit at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for further assessment and treatment.”

