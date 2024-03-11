Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, March 8, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident at Millstone Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A climber on Dextrous Hare E3 (5c) suffered a 10 metre fall when he slipped and his protection failed.

“After a primary survey by a team member, the climber was found to be suffering from lower spine and upper pelvic pain. He was given pain relief before being immobilised in a vacuum mattress, with a pelvic binder in place for the potential pelvic injuries.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital after their fall. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team