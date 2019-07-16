'Climate change emergency' could be declared in Chesterfield

Campaigners are set to gather outside Chesterfield Town Hall ahead of a council meeting which will discuss declaring a 'climate change emergency' in the borough.

Young people will be among those attending the demonstration and full council meeting, which will take place at 5pm on Wednesday.



During the meeting, councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, will put forward a motion to declare a climate change emergency in Chesterfield borough.

Coun Serjeant said: "I am bringing this motion to the full council to ask for their support in declaring a climate emergency.

"This is an issue we need to provide leadership on as a council and across the borough.

"If passed a working group will be set up including representatives from the council, community and business to establish how we can work together to make a real difference in our community.

"Tackling the effects of climate change is a key priority for this council which is why I am proposing the motion which, if approved, will inform a plan for the council to reduce the carbon footprint for Chesterfield borough and to help others in Chesterfield work towards reducing their carbon use.

"We recognise the leadership role we can play, however, tackling this is very much about everyone making a difference.

"We can all do our bit as individuals, employees, within local businesses and in the voluntary sector.

"This way we can have the maximum impact and protect our environment together."