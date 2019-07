Residents are questioning why there was a high police presence in Hasland today- including three police vans.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed officers were at Penmore Close today (Tuesday, July 16) as part of a training exercise.

Police on Penmore Close.

Officers may be out and about in the area for the next few days, so don't be alarmed.

