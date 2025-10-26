​Clayton pleased as Matlock Town hit six

Adam Clayton felt his side responded well to their midweek defeat. Photo: Darren Murphy.

​Adam Clayton was delighted with his Matlock Town side’s ruthlessness as they scored six goals at home to Blyth Town on Saturday.

The bottom-of-the-table side were dispatched in style to keep Matlock second in the table behind leaders Redcar, who they’d beaten a week previously but then failed to maintain the one-point gap having been beaten by Blyth Spartans in midweek.

So Clayton was pleased to have seen a positive response to his side, although disappointed they’d finished the game with ten men after Ben Sault’s red card midway through the second-half.

He said: “Obviously scoring six goals at home is very pleasing and I thought we played well in spells – we were really good in the first-half but then the sending off was disappointing as I felt we could have kicked on and scored even more.

"But if you’d offered me a 6-2 victory before the game I’d have taken that so it was really good.

"For the red card, I think Ben’s got the ball but it was a very powerful tackle, and whilst I’d never tell a player not to tackle, maybe it wasn’t the right decision having just been booked and when we’re 6-0 up but Ben knows that.

"The intensity of the physical output was there and it was a good reaction to the defeat on Tuesday. At times I felt we could have moved the ball and exchanged passes a bit quicker, which was what I asked for at half-time, and while we had 11 men on the pitch we did that and carved out another couple of goals.”

Matlock now have a rare midweek free of action having had Tuesday games in every one of the last six weeks, meaning Clayton can get plenty of training time in ahead of another long trip, this time to Dunston UTS in Newcastle on Saturday who lay 12th in the league ahead of their Tuesday game with Grimsby Borough, having also played four games fewer following last weekend’s games.

Clayton said: “The long trips are no excuse for poor performances like at Blyth – we went up to Ashington and won and have also done so after other long trips, so it’s got to be done as this is the league we’ve been put in and we have to go up there and win the game.”​