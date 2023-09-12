Clay Cross residents “shocked and saddened” by deaths after police find two bodies at property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross – with officers discovering two bodies at the address.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths remains underway, with the force confirming that no one else is being sought in connection with the incident – which remains an isolated event.
The deceased have yet to be formally identified by officers, but their family members have been informed – along with HM Coroner’s Service.
Clay Cross residents have taken to social media to express their shock at the discovery of the bodies.
READ THIS: Coffee house chain to open new business in Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre - replacing Pizza Pi
Barbara Lander, a neighbour of the deceased for over 30 years, said: “It’s tragic. Can't get my head round it.”
Jayne Watson had known them for 46 years and said: “It’s heartbreaking, I am still finding it hard to believe it.”
Kim Riggott Mellor added that she was “so shocked and saddened” after learning of their deaths.
Derbyshire Police said that post mortem examinations of the bodies have been arranged.