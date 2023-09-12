News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Clay Cross residents “shocked and saddened” by deaths after police find two bodies at property

The discovery of two bodies at a Clay Cross address at the weekend has left residents “shocked and saddened.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross – with officers discovering two bodies at the address.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths remains underway, with the force confirming that no one else is being sought in connection with the incident – which remains an isolated event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deceased have yet to be formally identified by officers, but their family members have been informed – along with HM Coroner’s Service.

The property was cordoned off after officers found two bodies.The property was cordoned off after officers found two bodies.
The property was cordoned off after officers found two bodies.
Most Popular

Clay Cross residents have taken to social media to express their shock at the discovery of the bodies.

READ THIS: Coffee house chain to open new business in Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre - replacing Pizza Pi

Barbara Lander, a neighbour of the deceased for over 30 years, said: “It’s tragic. Can't get my head round it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayne Watson had known them for 46 years and said: “It’s heartbreaking, I am still finding it hard to believe it.”

Kim Riggott Mellor added that she was “so shocked and saddened” after learning of their deaths.

Derbyshire Police said that post mortem examinations of the bodies have been arranged.

Related topics:Clay CrossChesterfield