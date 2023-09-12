Coffee house chain to open new business in Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre - replacing Pizza Pi
Coffee#1 establishment will be moving to Vicar Lane and is seeking staff to fill the roles of store manager and assistant store manager for this upcoming location.
This comes after Pizza Pi Limited, the company that owns Pizza Pi, entered liquidation in July – but told the Derbyshire Times the restaurant would remain open after it was bought by a different company.
Ricky Marples, who used to own Pizza Pi Pizzeria Limited said at the time the restaurant had been bought by Infinity Pizza Ltd and would remain open – while the former team will run the venue.
Ricky added this week: "We've got a few venues that we are halfway in the process of finalising. We're not sure we are going to have a venue open by the time this one shuts, but we are working on that. We've got a good reputation and a good brand, so there's plenty of landlords that will want us.
"We are trading from Brampton Social Club and the Dronfield Arms on a regular basis at the minute, we'll keep trading one way or another."
A spokesperson for Coffee#1, which originated in 2001, and since 2019 has been majority owned by Caffè Nero, said: “Coffee#1 is delighted to be opening a new store in Chesterfield later this year. It will be located in the Vicar Lane shopping centre with 71 seats available inside for customers and 32 seats outside. The menu will offer our speciality hand made coffee and a great selection of tasty deli sandwiches and sweat treats. The new opening will create around 10 new local jobs, and we can’t wait to open.
"Chesterfield fits perfectly with the culture and ethos of Coffee#1, and we enjoy being a neighbourhood coffee shop which is at the heart of the community. Customers are welcome to visit us to take a break, enjoy conversation and treat themselves to great food and coffee in a warm, welcoming friendly environment. The shop will be open by the end of the year and we’re looking forward to welcoming people in.”