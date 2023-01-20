Chesterfield town centre accident leads to lane closure on busy A-road and queuing traffic
An accident on a major route in Chesterfield town centre is causing delays for drivers travelling in the area.
According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, an accident has occurred on the A61 Rother Way in Chesterfield.
This has forced the closure of one lane on the busy route, with traffic building on roads near to the A61.
Derbyshire Police have been contacted, and this story will be updated with any further developments.