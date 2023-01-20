News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chesterfield town centre accident leads to lane closure on busy A-road and queuing traffic

An accident on a major route in Chesterfield town centre is causing delays for drivers travelling in the area.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, an accident has occurred on the A61 Rother Way in Chesterfield.

This has forced the closure of one lane on the busy route, with traffic building on roads near to the A61.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace pair after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre

Congestion is building along routes close to where the accident took place.
Most Popular

Derbyshire Police have been contacted, and this story will be updated with any further developments.

ChesterfieldDerbyshire