News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield road closed in both directions after crash involving several vehicles

A collision involving a number of vehicles has closed a Chesterfield route this morning – with congestion building in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Calow Lane is currently closed following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The incident has occurred between Hady Lane and Lower Alley, with traffic moving slowly in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: £3.7m development to create dedicated mental health ward at Chesterfield hospital begins

The route is shut in both directions after the crash. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for further information.

Related topics:Chesterfield