Chesterfield road closed in both directions after crash involving several vehicles
A collision involving a number of vehicles has closed a Chesterfield route this morning – with congestion building in the area.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Calow Lane is currently closed following an accident involving multiple vehicles.
The incident has occurred between Hady Lane and Lower Alley, with traffic moving slowly in the area.
The route is shut in both directions after the crash. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for further information.