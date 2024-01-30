£3.7m development to create dedicated mental health ward at Chesterfield hospital begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £3.7m refurbishment of previously vacant Bluebell Ward provides capacity for the relocation of patients from Pleasley Ward at the Hartington Unit on the Chesterfield Royal Hospital site – three miles across the town.

Delivering via the Procure Partnerships Framework (PPF) for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (DHCFT), the project will create a 12-bedroom older adult mental health facility with single ensuite rooms. The ward is for functional older adults, and once completed, the functional and organic older adult services will be co-located in the same building.

Tom Sewell is the regional director at Stepnell, the construction partner leading the development. He said: “The refurbishment of Bluebell Ward signifies the latest project that we are completing for an NHS Foundation Trust, and we are proud of our long-standing reputation for delivering successful healthcare projects across the country using our local expertise. We are helping to enhance the offering of locally accessible specialist services, as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.”

An artist’s impression of the new ward. Credit: CDP Architects

Tom Woolley, key account manager for the east at Procure Partnerships Framework, added: “Procure Partnerships Framework is delighted to see work is underway on the refurbishment of Bluebell Ward for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Our partners are experts in healthcare schemes and have worked incredibly hard in the planning stages to ensure the facility is set to become a welcoming, safe and sustainable environment for the patients of Bluebell Ward. We are excited to see this scheme come to life and the long-lasting benefit it will bring to the community of Chesterfield.”

Set to be completed in July 2024, the refurbishment adapts the existing structure of Bluebell Ward to achieve a fit-for-purpose design that follows the same building principles for new mental health units, under the Making Room for Dignity programme.

This programme aims to eradicate dormitory accommodation in mental health facilities, ensuring that patients receive the appropriate safety, privacy and dignity to treat mental illnesses.

Stepnell is undertaking the works with multi-disciplinary construction consultancy EDGE. Charlotte Dennish, cost manager at EDGE, said: “Our healthcare specialist team is proud to be working alongside Stepnell to deliver an environment that promotes wellbeing and safety, improving the patient experience. EDGE is delighted to be delivering Bluebell Ward as part of the wider Making Room for Dignity programme, ensuring consistent quality standards and patient environments.

This is what the inside of the ward will look like. Credit: CDP Architects

“By working with ex-service user Nick Richards on the project, we’ve been able to learn from his lived experience and ensure that the space is optimised to support older adults with mental health challenges, while also providing a welcoming environment for all who will use the service.”