Derbyshire care home poet made of 'tough stuff' celebrates her 100th birthday

Mary Hollingworth had 48 hours of festivities on Sunday and Monday, January 28-29, culminating on her birthday with a ‘Right Royal Tea Party’ inspired by her middle name, Victoria.

She was inundated with 162 cards from loved ones and strangers who heard the news, including a special delivery from the King.

Mary said: “Birthday's aren't quite the same as when I was younger but who would have thought I would reach 100?”

Valley Lodge Care home resident Mary Hollingworth celebrating her 100th birthday. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Messages arrived from various stops through Mary’s life, which brought her to Derbyshire in 2020 to be closer to her daughter Janet mid-pandemic.

Having grown up in Sheffield, Mary married Ronald at Ecclesall Church in the city on New Year’s Day 1944, and they went on to raise four children together, including twins, who have since made her a great-grandmother.

Mary trained to be a shorthand typist at business training college and when her children were old enough she went on to work at Izal antiseptic products factory, and the sweeter-sounding Basset’s, makers of Liquorice Allsorts, Jelly Babies and Wine Gums, eventually finding another enjoyable career as a home help.

Following Ronald’s death, she moved to Scarborough in 1978 and also had a spell further down the coast in Bridlington.

Members of Mary's family made the trip to Matlock to celebrate the milestone. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

The sea air brought out Mary’s artistic side and she began writing poetry and a children's book about a cat called A Foolish Adventure, while filling her evenings with sequence dancing and knitting pictures, many of which now decorate her room at Valley Lodge where she moved in 2023.

Sarah Simmonite, activities coordinator at the home, said: “Mary is a very witty character and has a great sense of humour. She is a very sociable lady, likes to mix with everyone and very much enjoys joining in the activities - especially a good old sing-along.”

Asked about the secret to a long and happy life, Mary said: “Growing up during the war years set me in good stead. We were made of tough stuff.

“Times were hard but we were all in the same boat and everyone was friendly. The best thing is to just get on with it and make the most of what we have.”

Valley Lodge staff Sarah Simmonite, Kiah Marshall and Ellie Brailsford organised the party. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)