Chesterfield pupils carry out litter picks to beautify their area

Environmentally-friendly pupils at a Chesterfield school have helped to enhance their area.

Youngsters from Spire Junior School pulled on their protective gloves and hi-vis jackets and set off to collect rubbish from their local play areas.

Cindy, Charlie and Gracie clearing up the school grounds.

The litter picks came as part of National Science Week in which the pupils learned about how plastics can affect the environment and wildlife.

Heather Cooper, a teacher at the school, said: “The children were given many facts about the impact litter has on our local town.

“The children’s emotions ran high when they realised what dangers littering can cause.

“With the loan of litter pick equipment the children were happy to help reverse this problem.”