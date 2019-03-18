Man charged after ‘stabbing’ in Chesterfield

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a ‘stabbing’ in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to a property off Harehill Road at around 7.30pm on Monday (March 11) night.

A police spokesperson said a 49-year-old man was stabbed but did not suffer serious injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Robert Rawson, 24, of Deepdale Lane, Nettleham in Lincolnshire, has been charged with assault and criminal damage.

He appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14. He was remanded in custody.

