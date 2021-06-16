Cutthorpe Primary School on School Hill is shut to staff and pupils today (Wednesday, June 16) due to having no water.

Parents and guardians were alerted to the closure by text, after the school instructed students to stay at home until the water access issue is resolved.

Cutthorpe Primary said Severn Trent have been made aware of the issue.

Cutthorpe Primary School is closed today after the building has no access to water.

The school will text parents tomorrow with an update.