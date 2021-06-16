Chesterfield primary school closed after building left with no water

A primary school in Chesterfield has been forced to close today as the building currently has no access to water.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:37 am

Cutthorpe Primary School on School Hill is shut to staff and pupils today (Wednesday, June 16) due to having no water.

Parents and guardians were alerted to the closure by text, after the school instructed students to stay at home until the water access issue is resolved.

Cutthorpe Primary said Severn Trent have been made aware of the issue.

The school will text parents tomorrow with an update.

ChesterfieldDerbyshireParents