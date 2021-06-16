One of most popular routes in the Peak District is restored for hundreds of thousands of visitors

The dramatic skyline of the Great Ridge walk connects the summits of Lose Hill and Mam Tor in Derbyshire’s Hope Valley.

Separating the gritstone edges of the Dark Peak from the lighter limestone of the White Peak, the ridge walk offers near panoramic views across the Peak District

But heavy footfall left the path in a badly eroded state and work to repair the damage to the path started in March this year, and has seen 500 metres of the most serious damage along the path repaired to protect the surrounding landscape and bordering habitat.

Great Ridge restoration.

The repair work involved using flagstones reclaimed from a local mill, originally built from stone taken from the moors, in a rather circular tale that sees these same flagstones from the mills now nestled atop the hills.

With views over to Kinder Scout, the flagstones laid along the Great Ridge will continue to pave the way for hundreds of thousands of visitors every year to enjoy sweeping views over the Peak District National Park, which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary following the Kinder Mass Trespass in 1932.

Restoration along the Great Ridge has concentrated upon the worst affected areas of the footpath that had widened onto the habitat bordering the path.

By keeping to the footpath, visitors will be able to enjoy improved conditions underfoot whilst protecting the surrounding habitat. Grass seed has been applied to fill in the gaps by Peak Park Conservation Volunteers and will take a little time to establish.The British Mountaineering Council’s (BMC) Mend Our Mountains: Make One Million campaign kick-started the fundraising for this well-loved path, which also received funding from The Oglesby Charitable Trust, South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire Ramblers, HF Holidays and supporters and event organisers across the National Park who supported a fundraising campaign led by the Peak District National Park Authority.

After Great Ridge restoration.

The Peak District is one of only two national parks to feature two projects supported by the Mend our Mountains: Make One Million campaign. Work to restore Cut Gate bridleway, which connects the Derwent and Little Don valleys between Ladybower and Langsett reservoirs, was concluded earlier this year. On-the-ground delivery has been carried out by Moors for the Future Partnership.

Dave Turnbull, Head of Access, Conservation & Environmental Sustainability at the BMC, said: "The BMC would like to thank all those who made the Great Ridge footpath repair project happen – the funding organisations, the individuals who contributed to Mend our Mountains, the Access & Conservation Trust and the walkers who respected the diversion notices whilst the work was in process. The restoration project has helped protect this much-loved trail for years to come.”

Mike Rhodes, of the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, the Great Ridge is one of the most popular upland routes in the Peak District, and perhaps even the country. The restoration work to the path will help to protect the National Park as we celebrate a year that marks 70 years of access to these incredible spaces.’’