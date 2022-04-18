Chesterfield man missing from home since Saturday has been found
A Chesterfield man who went missing from his home on Saturday has been now found.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:14 pm
Police announced today that Luke Clayton had been located and thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
The 29-year-old was last seen at about 4.50pm on Saturday in the Boythorpe area of the town amid “concerns” from police.
However Derbyshire Constabulary wrote on Facebook today: “Luke Clayton who was reported missing on Saturday 16 April from Chesterfield has now been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him.”