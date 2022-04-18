Chesterfield man missing from home since Saturday has been found

A Chesterfield man who went missing from his home on Saturday has been now found.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:14 pm

Police announced today that Luke Clayton had been located and thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.

The 29-year-old was last seen at about 4.50pm on Saturday in the Boythorpe area of the town amid “concerns” from police.

Luke Clayton has been found by police

However Derbyshire Constabulary wrote on Facebook today: “Luke Clayton who was reported missing on Saturday 16 April from Chesterfield has now been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him.”

