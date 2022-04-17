Police issue urgent plea for help finding missing Chesterfield man
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Luke Clayton, who has been reported missing from home in Chesterfield.
he 29-year-old was last seen at about 4.50pm, on Saturday 16 April, in the Boythorpe area of the town.
Luke is white, of stocky build and with bright red/ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a green walking jacket, blue flowery t-shirt with a plain white back, denim shorts and green and brown walking boots.
Have you seen him since yesterday? Do you know where he might be now?
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via the following methods quoting incident 852 of 16 April:
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.