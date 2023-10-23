Chesterfield Flood Victim Appeal fundraiser surpasses £25,000 for those affected by severe flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lifehouse Church on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, led by Pastor Paul Hollingworth, has initiated a fundraising campaign to aid the victims of the recent flooding in the area. Collaborating with Toby Perkins MP, local charities, agencies, and businesses, the church aims to provide essential support to the affected individuals and families.
Paul, in a heartfelt statement, shared his experience during the flooding, saying: "On Friday you could sense there wasn’t something right as water was coming down the road, so I just said to the guys let’s make sure we are ready to go and have some tables and chairs out, some tea and coffee if people need somewhere to shelter."
“Hipper Street started flooding and people were being evacuated, so they just started to come in - some with bags of personal belongings. People were wet through obviously, so we got them blankets as well as tea and biscuits, just the stuff we had on hand really. We even set up a toast station and started making a massive amount of toast!”
During the distressing situation, the church extended a helping hand, providing shelter, warm blankets, and comforting refreshments to those seeking refuge. Their support also extended to the tireless fire and rescue crews, ensuring they were provided with necessary respite.
Amidst the flooding, "There were a few lads who got stranded on their way home from school so a few members of the team made sure they got back to their homes," Paul retold proudly, exemplifying the dedicated efforts of the Lifehouse Church team to provide immediate assistance to those in need during the crisis.
As the situation unfolded, the church swiftly mobilised, purchasing food and essential items, while also arranging skips and organising volunteers to aid in the cleanup efforts. Paul emphasised the community's unity, stating, "A lady came with her two young children and went to this man who was crying, she just went into his kitchen and helped clean his kitchen out."
In setting a fundraising goal of £50,000, Paul highlighted the scale of the disaster, expressing, "When you think about it, £50,000 over 400 homes isn’t a lot, I think if we get the coverage that we’d like to, it could supersede it." Emphasising the importance of collective support, he added, "That’s the great thing about a GoFundMe page, people can say ‘I can’t do much, but I can do something’."
Looking ahead, the church plans to establish a dedicated team to govern the funds, ensuring transparent and effective distribution to aid the affected families in rebuilding their lives, “This week we are going to build a team with different people from the community to govern the money. We’ll be putting together a way to apply for the money and then the money will be used for resources to help those affected by the floods get back on their feet.”
To donate, visit: https://gofund.me/f68bf7d8