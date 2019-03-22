Chesterfield couple's joy after winning dream wedding contest

A Chesterfield bride-to-be has told of her joy after winning a contest to host her dream wedding.

Zoey Henchliffe, from Newbold, was chosen from 150 ticket holders to tie the knot at the four-star Mercure Brandon Hotel and Spa in Warwickshire.

The 28-year-old - who will marry her fiancé Ieuan Lewis, 30, in September - won the competition after buying a ticket in aid of the Nerve Tumours UK charity when she attended the UK Midland Wedding Show.

Zoey - whose brother Chris died nearly three years ago - said: "It is a cause that is close to my heart since my brother passed away a few years ago with a brain injury so I paid for a ticket.

"When I received the telephone call to say I had won the competition, I was amazed.

"It was as though it was meant to be.

"I met Ieuan in Neath in Wales when I went to visit my dad who was working there and we have lived together in Chesterfield for about six years.

"We have been engaged for five years but I never thought I would be able to afford to get married.

"Our wedding day will be the first time many of our relatives have met because of the distance between Chesterfield and Wales so it is going to be a day to remember in so many ways.

"It is a beautiful hotel and the staff have made us feel so welcome and really special.

"I can't wait to get married there," she added.

Melanie Kerkeni, director of sales and marketing at the Brandon Hall Hotel and Spa, said: "It was a pleasure to meet Zoey and Ieuan and we are working closely with them to organise their big day which coincides with the ninth year since they met."