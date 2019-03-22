Pupils jump for joy as Olympic star Bryony Page launches new fitness class for Derbyshire schools

Team GB Olympic star Bryony Page has launched a jump-tastic new fitness class for youngsters.

Daniel and Emma Harris, who run Studio 44 at Markham Vale, are taking Boogie Bounce classes to schools in the area.

St Josephs school pupils take part in a mini trampolining session delivered by Boogie Bounce and Olympian Bryony Page. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

Boogie Bounce involves exercising to music on mini trampolines and offers cardiovascular, toning, fat burning and strengthening benefits with low impact on the body.

Bryony - Britain's first-ever Olympic trampolining medallist - officially launched Boogie Bounce at St Joseph's Primary School in Staveley on Wednesday.

Daniel, 32 and his wife Emma 30, said Boogie Bounce has been an incredible success at the studio and they are excited to be taking the programme to schools.

"There is nothing like Boogie Bounce available to schools and it's suitable for all ages, levels and abilities," said Daniel.

"It's our most popular class at the studio - the excitement the children get from bouncing on the mini trampolines is incredible and it's a joy to see how benefits it is having to the health of the children.

"By taking Boogie Bounce to schools I know we can have a greater impact on getting children more physically active."

Schools interested in Boogie Bounce should call Studio 44 on 01246 64100 or email hello@studio-44.co.uk