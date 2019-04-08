Chesterfield care home 'requires improvement' for third consecutive time

A Chesterfield care home 'requires improvement' for a third consecutive time following an inspection by a health watchdog.

The Woodlands Care and Nursing Home, in Holme Hall, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February and a report published on April 4 states it 'requires improvement'.

The care home, run by Midland Healthcare Limited, was rated as needing improvement in all five categories that it was tested on.

The full report, available to view on the CQC website, states: "This inspection was carried out on 4 February 2019 and was unannounced. At the last inspection in May 2017, the provider was not meeting the standards we inspected and were rated as requires improvement. This was because they had failed to take the action they assured us they would in relation to people’s safety and welfare. At this inspection we found that they had made improvements in some areas however, they were not complying with all regulations and meeting fundamental standards. This is the third consecutive time the service has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’."

The CQC said providers should be aiming to achieve a rating of 'Good' or 'Outstanding'.

Woodlands Care and Nursing Home provides accommodation for up to 50 older people, including people with nursing care needs and some people living with dementia. At the time of the inspection there were 27 people living there.

The CQC report states the care home did not have a registered manager when they carried out the inspection.

"People’s care was not always fully assessed and not all their needs were responded to, including how risks were managed," the report states. "People’s care records did not always reflect how they needed to be supported. People felt there were sufficient staff available to provide their care and support, however the staffing arrangements did not allow for staff to be involved with meaningful activities with people."

The report adds: "Medicines were not managed safely. Safe systems were not in place to ensure medicines were suitably administered and stored. Infection control practices were adhered to by most staff, but we observed people did not have an opportunity to wash their hands before meals and people did not use individual slings when being supported to move. Staff had received training to develop and maintain their skills and knowledge; however, we found this had not always enabled them to provide care under best practice guidelines."

However, there were some positives.

Staff were described as being kind and caring.

"People enjoyed a variety of food and drink," the report added: "Improvements had been made with how this was monitored. People were supported by staff who were recruited safely.

"Where people had provided information about how they would like to be cared for at the end of their life, this was recorded. Staff felt they supported people at the end of their life with compassion and care.

"However, dignity was not always promoted in relation to personal care and ensuring people received the care they needed to be safe and well.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible. People made decisions about their care and staff helped them to understand the information they needed to make any decisions. Staff sought people’s consent before they provided care and they were helped to make decisions which were in their best interests."

We have asked Woodlands Care and Nursing Home for a comment.