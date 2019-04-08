Historic vineyard at Renishaw Hall set to open for another year of tours and tastings

The historic vineyard at Renishaw Hall opens its gates next month for another year of tours and tastings.

The 47-year-old site on the stunning Renishaw Estate is offering a selection of dates for visitors to explore the historic surroundings.

Winemaker Kieron Atkinson of the English Wine Project and Renishaw Hall Wine.

Led by award-winning wine maker, Kieron Atkinson, visitors will learn the intriguing history of Renishaw’s vineyard - once the most northerly in the world and still today one of the most northerly sites ever to win international awards for the wine produced there.

Kieron said: “Our grapes are hand-picked, the wines are hand-made, and each bottle of Renishaw Hall wine represents this special place, its surroundings and environment.

“I have been looking after the site as a tenant farmer for the last eight years where we have won lots of international, national and local awards for our award winning wines.

“The site is a great spot because we have got a walled garden which gives us a radiating effect which raises the temperatures by one to two degrees meaning we can successfully ripe the white and red grapes to produce delicious wines both still and sparkling.”

Last season, Kieron made a 100 per cent natural ‘wild wine’ known as Pet Nat - which is created using only natural methods - following the harvest in October, where grapes were hand-picked and squashed using the bare feet of volunteers. The wine is proving a great hit with its unique and vibrant colour and refreshing taste.

This year, the array of medal winning Renishaw Hall wines will be sampled as visitors are shown around the vineyard which was originally plated in 1972 by the late Sir Reresby Sitwell, father of Alexandra, current owner of Renishaw Hall.

The vineyard tours last around one-and-a-half hours and costs £10 per person. It includes wine tasting, a tour of the vineyard and learning about the wine-making process.

Renishaw Hall public vineyard tours will take place at noon and 2pm on the following Sundays throughout the year: May 19, June 9, June 30, July 21 and September 15 and 29.

Pre-booked group tours (minimum 12 people) are also available throughout the week from May to Sept.

Advance booking for all tours is required. Contact kieron@englishwineproject.co.uk to book your place.

More information can be found at www.englishwineproject.co.uk.