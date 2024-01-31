Casualty rescued from Peak District beauty spot after suffering serious injuries during fall
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday, January 28, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to assist Glossop Mountain Rescue Team at 9.00pm, who were dealing with a casualty who had fallen into Torside Clough and sustained serious injuries.
A KMRT spokesperson said: “A Coastguard helicopter had arrived at site but was unable to winch the casualty out due to the conditions on the day. This meant that the casualty would need to be moved using a combination of a rope rescue system and passing the stretcher hand over hand, clearly needing a significant number of people to complete the task.
“Given the time critical nature of the casualty’s injuries, it was decided that the quickest method of getting enough people to site to complete the task would be for the helicopter to fly to Hayfield and collect additional Kinder team members. After two trips to Hayfield and back we had provided an additional 16 team members, with a further five driving round in three of our vehicles.
“The casualty was carefully moved back up Torside Clough to the waiting helicopter and then flown directly to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, along with our team doctor and paramedic.
“The team would particularly like to thank Hayfield Football Club for allowing us to use their pitch as a landing site for the helicopter. Without the use of this we would have needed to make multiple trips in our vehicles over to Glossop and up a long slow 4×4 track. It would have added hours on to our response and may have been the difference in saving this casualty.”