The arrests come after officers found a car which had been reported stolen during the evening of Monday 22 January on Rotherham Close at Killamarsh. The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was believed to have been stolen from an address in the Sothall area of Sheffield on Saturday 20 January.

An investigation is now ongoing into a number of other vehicles which have been stolen from the South Yorkshire area. The men, aged 47 and 30 and from Rotherham, 28 and from Killamarsh and 25 and from Renishaw, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, and acquire, use or possess criminal property. They have all been bailed while enquiries continue.

