Four arrested in Derbyshire over cross-border car thefts
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arrests come after officers found a car which had been reported stolen during the evening of Monday 22 January on Rotherham Close at Killamarsh. The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was believed to have been stolen from an address in the Sothall area of Sheffield on Saturday 20 January.
An investigation is now ongoing into a number of other vehicles which have been stolen from the South Yorkshire area. The men, aged 47 and 30 and from Rotherham, 28 and from Killamarsh and 25 and from Renishaw, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, and acquire, use or possess criminal property. They have all been bailed while enquiries continue.
If you have any information in relation to suspicious or criminal activity in your area, please report it to police using any of these methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101. In an emergency or where a crime is taking place at that moment, you should call 999.