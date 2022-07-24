Camp stove fire that sparked Derbyshire moorland blaze costs £250,000 to tackle

Derbyshire Fire Service say they believe the fire in the Hope Valley area was started by careless individual(s) trespassing on moorland at Win Hill Edge, near Bamford, on Tuesday and using a camping stove.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Unit said: “This careless act has caused extensive damage to the ground, foliage and trees over several acres of moorland. The conservative cost to the Fire Service alone is estimated at £250,000.

This camping stove was found at the seat of the fire and is thought to have started the blaze

"In addition to their resources it was necessary to deploy a helicopter to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage and risk to life.”

“Police are seeking any information that might lead to the identification of the person(s) responsible for this reckless act of criminal damage. To find out how to get in touch, please follow this link; www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

“On behalf of all the emergency services, invested parties and all members of the public who enjoy our beautiful countryside spaces, please act responsibility. This fire highlights the risk of having open fires and barbecues in the countryside.”

Derbyshire Fire service said despite the blaze, people were still seen out in the Peak district having barecues and using camp stoves and disposable barbecues.

Station manager Ian Snodgrass said: "We try to educate, we put the messages out there, 'don't do it', people still do it.