Calls to protect ‘lovely’ Chesterfield park plagued by ‘evil’ yobs

Residents have joined together to condemn ‘evil’ yobs who are brandishing ‘firearms’, attacking wildlife and intimidating walkers at a much-loved Chesterfield park.

It comes after a duck was found ‘decapitated and set alight’ at Ringwood Park in Brimington, sparking a ‘disgusted’ reaction from the park’s supporters.

Some residents are fearful to enter Ringwood Park in Brimington due to yobs. Picture: Google Images

There have also been reports of yobs ‘shooting’ at ducks and walkers with what appear to be ‘firearms’, along with complaints of littering and drug use at the site.

The leafy space and its adjoining lake are popular with families and dog walkers but some residents say they are now scared to enter the park.

Helen Brown said: “I don’t know what society we live in now. 20 years ago you would never hear of anything like this happening. Just wonder what the next 20 years has in store. A frightening and worrying thought.”

Alwyn Jones said: “I used to hang around in Queen’s Park when I was young, never had that sort of thing happening. If we found anyone doing wrong we would go and tell the park keeper. We could do with a park keeper now.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We are looking into these alleged incidents on Ringwood Park and have stepped up our patrols in the local area.

“If you have information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Please address any correspondence to PC Emerson Buckingham.

• Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

• Phone – call us on 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.”