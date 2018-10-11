Duck ‘decapitated and set alight’ at Chesterfield park sparking calls for yob crackdown

A duck has been ‘decapitated and set alight’ at a park in Chesterfield, sparking calls for a crackdown on attacks on wildlife and other anti-social behaviour at the site.

The grim discovery was made at Ringwood Park, Brimington by disgusted resident Andrew Mosley, who believes this is the latest incident in a spate of attacks on animals by yobs.

Residents have condemned the 'sick' attack which left a duck 'decapitated and set alight' in Ringwood Park.

Andrew, who shared an ‘upsetting’ image of the dismembered duck on social media (below), said: “Local children seem to think its acceptable to behead and set fire to wildlife just for fun.

“People should be aware of what’s happening and what possibily their children think is acceptable to do in a public space where families walk.”

There have also been reports of ducks being ‘shot at’ on Ringwood lake by youngsters and one resident said she had had a ‘dead pigeon’ thrown at her ‘by two boys’.

There have also been complaints that the park has become a hotspot for drug users, littering and illegal motorbikes.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed the force was looking into the alleged incidents- and have stepped up patrols in the Ringwood Park area.

Residents reacting to the attack have called for supporters of the park, police and coucillors to ‘join’ together to protect the space and its wildlife.

Tina Harris-Horner said: “This is terrible, what sick individuals. What is wrong with people nowadays?”

Helen Hunt said: “It’s so wrong in every sense.

“I thought this was a nice place to live. A park is for children, not monsters.”

If you have information which might assist police with their investigation, call the non-emergency number on 101, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.