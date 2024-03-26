Busy route near Chesterfield reopens after collision

A collision had closed a busy road outside Chesterfield this afternoon – but the route has since reopened.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that an accident had occurred on Chesterfield Road at North Wingfield this morning.

The B6038 Chesterfield Road was closed in both directions between Whiteleas Avenue and Alice's View – but has since been reopened by Derbyshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire pub set to close its doors as “loyal customers” thanked for their support

Most Popular
The accident occurred on Chesterfield Road.The accident occurred on Chesterfield Road.
The accident occurred on Chesterfield Road.

Officers were called to the scene, where a 10-year-old boy was found with serious injuries after colliding with a Ford Transit van.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment – and his family are aware.

The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and rang emergency services, and is helping officers with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 226-260324:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFacebook