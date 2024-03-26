Busy route near Chesterfield reopens after collision
Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that an accident had occurred on Chesterfield Road at North Wingfield this morning.
The B6038 Chesterfield Road was closed in both directions between Whiteleas Avenue and Alice's View – but has since been reopened by Derbyshire Police.
Officers were called to the scene, where a 10-year-old boy was found with serious injuries after colliding with a Ford Transit van.
The boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment – and his family are aware.
The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and rang emergency services, and is helping officers with their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 226-260324:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.