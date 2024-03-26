Derbyshire pub set to close its doors as “loyal customers” thanked for their support
The Jolly Colliers pub, located on Derby Road in Heanor, will be shutting down – with the team at the helm of the venue leaving.
A post onto the pub’s Facebook page said: “As most of you are all aware, there’s been a change in my circumstances which has resulted, unfortunately, with The Colliers closing for the foreseeable future.
“Well, what can I say. It’s been a great 11 months. I’ve had some fantastic times serving you all and I’ve had some of the most loyal customers, especially recently, that a landlady could ask for.
“The love and support you’ve shown, not just to me but to my boys as well, it’s been amazing. It was never going to be an easy task but I like to think I did it, it’s just a shame it’s ended the way it has.
“Thank you all once again for all your love and custom, I’ll be seeing most of you soon though I’m sure. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”