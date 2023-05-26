Busy road outside Chesterfield closed in both directions after accident
A busy route on the outskirts of Chesterfield is closed after an accident – with delays likely for drivers this afternoon.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has confirmed Hall Lane, a route between Barrow Hill and Staveley, is currently closed due to a collision.
The incident took place between the Barrow Hill turn off and the A6192, which connects Staveley and Markham Vale.
Hall Lane is shut in both directions, with congestion beginning to build in the area.