Busy Peak District A-road closed after collision – with motorists warned the route will stay shut “for some time”

A major Peak District A-road has been closed after a crash this afternoon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST
A collision has occurred along the A515 Ashbourne Road, near Tissington – forcing Derbyshire Police to close the route.

The A515 is currently shut between the junction with Green Lane and the junction of Rakes Lane.

A force spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”

