Busy Peak District A-road closed after collision – with motorists warned the route will stay shut “for some time”
A major Peak District A-road has been closed after a crash this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A collision has occurred along the A515 Ashbourne Road, near Tissington – forcing Derbyshire Police to close the route.
The A515 is currently shut between the junction with Green Lane and the junction of Rakes Lane.
READ THIS: Flowers left at scene of fatal house fire in Chesterfield – as investigation into blaze continues
A force spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.