Busy Derbyshire A-road closed in both directions after collision
A Derbyshire road has been shut in both directions following a crash earlier this morning.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:45 am
The A619 Worksop Road is currently closed in both directions due to an accident.
The affected area is between Renishaw Road in Mastin Moor and Slayley Lane in Barlborough.
Traffic is moving slowly due to the incident, as there is no indication yet as to when the route will reopen.
