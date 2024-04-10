Busy Derbyshire A-road closed by police after serious collision – with drivers urged to avoid area
A busy Derbyshire route has been closed after a serious collision this morning – with motorists warned that the road will remain shut for “some time.”
Derbyshire Police were called at 9.15am today to reports of a serious collision along Nottingham Road, Borrowash.
All three emergency services were in attendance and the road is currently closed at the junctions with Station Road and Victoria Avenue.
A force spokesperson said: “This closure is likely to remain in place for some time. Local diversions are in place, but please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.
“A further update will be issued once the road has re-opened. No further information is available at this time.”
