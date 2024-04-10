Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called at 9.15am today to reports of a serious collision along Nottingham Road, Borrowash.

All three emergency services were in attendance and the road is currently closed at the junctions with Station Road and Victoria Avenue.

A force spokesperson said: “This closure is likely to remain in place for some time. Local diversions are in place, but please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area following the collision.