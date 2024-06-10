Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire A-road was closed by police after a serious collision this morning.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the A609 Woodhouse Road is currently closed, following a serious collision earlier today.

The route is shut at the junction with Lady Lea Road in Kilburn. The road is likely to be closed for some time, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

