Busy Derbyshire A-road closed after serious crash – with drivers urged by police to avoid the area
A Derbyshire A-road was closed by police after a serious collision this morning.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the A609 Woodhouse Road is currently closed, following a serious collision earlier today.
The route is shut at the junction with Lady Lea Road in Kilburn. The road is likely to be closed for some time, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
A force spokesperson added that no further information is available at this time.
