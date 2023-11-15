Busy Chesterfield road closed for almost three hours after car crashes into telegraph pole

A car crashed into a telegraph pole along a busy Chesterfield road last night – leaving the route blocked for nearly three hours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called at 7.20pm yesterday to Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield following reports of a collision.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a driver had crashed their car into a telegraph pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was blocked until around 10.00pm, when the vehicle had been recovered and the road cleared.

It took almost three hours for the route to be cleared.