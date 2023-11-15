Busy Chesterfield road closed for almost three hours after car crashes into telegraph pole
A car crashed into a telegraph pole along a busy Chesterfield road last night – leaving the route blocked for nearly three hours.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called at 7.20pm yesterday to Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield following reports of a collision.
Officers arrived at the scene and found that a driver had crashed their car into a telegraph pole.
The road was blocked until around 10.00pm, when the vehicle had been recovered and the road cleared.
READ THIS: Driver arrested in Derbyshire town for second time after testing positive for cocaine again
A force spokesperson added that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made after the collision.