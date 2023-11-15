News you can trust since 1855
Busy Chesterfield road closed for almost three hours after car crashes into telegraph pole

A car crashed into a telegraph pole along a busy Chesterfield road last night – leaving the route blocked for nearly three hours.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called at 7.20pm yesterday to Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield following reports of a collision.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a driver had crashed their car into a telegraph pole.

The road was blocked until around 10.00pm, when the vehicle had been recovered and the road cleared.

It took almost three hours for the route to be cleared.

A force spokesperson added that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made after the collision.

